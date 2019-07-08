16 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died, another three - wounded, two Russian terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the Russian-led troops launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops six times.

As a result of the enemy shelling, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, and another three were wounded. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

See more: OSCE: No weapons on both sides of contact line near Stanytsia Luhanska. PHOTO

According to intelligence, two invaders were killed on July 7.

Today, the enemy has already launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.