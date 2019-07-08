Parubii: New Electoral Code can be adopted on July 11

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Our duty to civil society is to adopt this Electoral Code. There will be a vote on July 11 – ten days before [parliamentary] elections, and it will be very important for both journalists and civil society to have a clear position on the Electoral Code. We need all the people's deputies [...] to come and vote for it. I am sure that public pressure and pressure from journalists should be so large that all, even the hidden opponents of the Electoral Code, were forced to vote. This is our strategy," Parubii said.

At the same time, emphasizing the need for support from the media, he asked journalists to "bring the issue of the Electoral Code to the highest level."

The draft Electoral Code, which provides for the introduction of a proportional electoral system with open party lists in the elections of people's deputies, as well as changes to the electoral system at local elections (No. 3112-1), was adopted at first reading on November 7, 2017.

On May 29, 2019, the concerned committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended that the parliament consider the draft Electoral Code at second reading.

On June 6, the parliament began to consider the draft Electoral Code (No. 3112-1) at second reading.

As of July 4, deputies have already considered 3,640 out of 4,568 amendments to the Electoral Code, which is almost 80%.