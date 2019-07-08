Parubii urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua

"The corrupt politicians and their servants decided to talk about something with enemies and murderers. And therefore I want to urge the Security Service of Ukraine today to immediately respond to a brutal violation of the laws of Ukraine. I also urge the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting to immediately hold a meeting and consider the issue to deprive the anti-Ukrainian media of broadcasting licenses," said Parubii at a meeting of the conciliatory council of parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

