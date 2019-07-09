OSCE PA re-elects president

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly re-elected Georgian MP Georgi Tsereteli for the post of the president of the organization.

It is reported that it took place on July 8 during the final plenary session of 28th annual session of the OSCE PA in Luxembourg.

"I will start to take care of this Assembly. It is our debt to correspond to the needs of our people. It is an important cargo; whether it is the solution of conflicts, terrorism, change of climate and other issues," Tsereteli stated after re-election.

Besides, Vice-President of OSCE PA – Victor Paul Dobre (Romania) and Azaya Gulieva (Azerbaijan) were re-elected. Nilza de Sena from Portugal became one more Vice-President.

Moreover, the leadership of three common committees of OSCE PA: Political Issues and Security Committee was headed by Filippo Lombardi (Switzerland), Economy, Science, Technology and Environment Committed was headed by Sofio Katsarava (Georgia), Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues Committee was headed by Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis (Cuprys).

Earlier OSCE PA adopted Luxembourg declaration.. Our resolution which condemns Crimea’s annexation and militarization of waters of occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, Black and Azov seas is a part of the document.