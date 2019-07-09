OSCE PA adopts Luxembourg Declaration condemning Crimea annexation, militarization

As reported by Censor.NET.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has just adopted the Luxembourg Declaration with 94 votes 'for' and 11 'against.' Our resolution condemning the annexation of Crimea and the militarization of the water area of occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, the Black and Azov seas was part of the declaration.

In addition, the declaration includes the resolution submitted by Lithuania regarding the threat of Nord Stream 2. Moreover, the 24th paragraph of the report of the OSCE PA's Committee on Political Affairs and Security (the report also became part of the declaration) stipulates that it is Russia who does not comply with the Minsk agreements and called it for their implementation.

Russia has once again tried to disrupt the meeting.