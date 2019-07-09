Kholodnytskyi: SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors

Censor.NET reports citing Priamyi TV channel.

Speaking on the Kyiv-based Priamyi TV channel's "Echo of Ukraine" program, Kholodnytskyi stated the following: "The work process continues. Detectives are working. For example, today we agreed on the notice of suspicion to one minister. Now the detectives' task is to serve the notice."

"The agreement process is also ongoing for a number of regional state administration heads and active judges. Work continues, and detectives are doing their work, and prosecutors are providing oversight. Where there exists consensus, where this is enough evidence, society will see results publicly. We will not hide them," he said.

Read more: SAP serves charge papers on Odesa Mayor Trukhanov