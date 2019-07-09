Zelenskyi sees no problem with special status of Russian language in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's statement on EU-Ukraine summit.

"If Donetsk residents have any special request that it is important to them so that they could fill out documents in Russian, for example, I don't see any problem," Zelensky told journalist Yuriy Doshchatov during a walk after the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on July 8.

The president added a person can speak any language in Ukraine.

"There was such an informational war [alleging] that it is impossible to speak Russian. I think you understand that you can speak [any language] you want... I am president, I am talking to you [in any language] I want, right?" Zelensky said, switching from Ukrainian to Russian.

Read more: Leader of Servant of the People party Razumkov: I will speak Russian as long as Donbas and Crimea are occupied