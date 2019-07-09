Censor.NET

Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Klympush-Tsyntsadze: NATO postpones visit to Ukraine

A visit of the NATO North Atlantic Council to Ukraine previously planned for July has been postponed to the autumn, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze has stated.

"The North Atlantic Council (NAC) was scheduled to arrive on July 9-10, but because of the early elections they decided to postpone the visit to a later date. Most likely, they will come in October," she told journalists.

At the same time, Klympush-Tsyntsadze noted that the final date of the trip had not been agreed.

As known, the North Atlantic Council (NAC) is the principal political decision-making body of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), consisting of permanent representatives from its member countries.

