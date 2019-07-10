Klimkin: Putin uses sailors as bargaining chip

Censor.NET reports citing ATR TV channel.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin is convinced that Putin is using Ukrainian sailors as "a bargaining chip".

Klimkin is sure that Putin will fulfill the decision of the UN Tribunal and release 24 Ukrainian sailors soon, but not that simple. Russian President will demand as many political benefits as possible.

"He is interested in getting better conditions for raising rates. I have said multiple times that he uses the guys as a bargaining chip. His ultimate goal is sanctions and recognition of Russia as a country which fits into "normal". And the second one is freedom of actions and a possibility to act in Ukraine for split and federalization," Klimkin noted.

As reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian security forces seized three Ukrainian Navy vessels in the Kerch Strait and captured 24 Ukrainian servicemen. Three of them were wounded in the attack.

Subsequently, the sailors were taken to Moscow, where they are held in the Lefortovo jail.

On April 17, Moscow’s Lefortovo district court will hold hearings on the extension of the arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors captured in the Kerch Strait.