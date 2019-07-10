Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – survey

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv International Sociology Institute poll.

Servant of the People party, the pro-presidential political force could score 48.5 percent of votes in the upcoming parliamentary election in Ukraine. Opposition Platform - For Life (14.1 percent) comes second on the list of political parties that Ukrainians prefer to vote for. These are the figures provided by Kyiv International Sociology Institute, which conducted the research last week.

This particular study shows that four parties have chances to form the Parliament's composition after the snap elections slated for July 21. These are as follows:

1. Servant of the People (48.5 percent of votes)

2. Opposition Platform - For Life (14.1)

3. European Solidarity (9.2)

4. All-Ukraine Union 'Batkivshchyna' (Motherland) (6.2).

Other political parties running during these elections seem to fall behind the five-percent electoral threshold; their chances to make it to the Parliament appear to be fragile or even worse. For example, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Holos (The Voice) comes with 4.4 percent of votes, the research says. Oleh Lyashko's Radical Party enjoys the support of 2.4 percent of voters.

The survey was conducted all over Ukraine (except for the annexed Crimea and the occupied areas of Donbas) from July 1 till July 7. 2004 respondents aged 18 and more were interviewed. The sampling error made at most 3.3 percent.