Ukrainians want Boyko as new Prime Minister - survey

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv International Institute of Sociology poll.

Ukrainians want to see Co-Chairperson of Opposition Platform – For Life Yurii Boyko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine, as the survey conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed. The survey took place on July 1-7, 2019.

Answering the question "Various options concerning the post of the Prime Minister are being discussed now, who would you like to see as the Head of the Government", the respondents answered:

- Yurii Boyko (Opposition Platform – For Life) – 12,8%;

- Yuliia Tymoshenko (Fatherland) – 12,3%;

- Volodymyr Hroisman (Ukrainian strategy of Groysman) – 9,6%;

- Ihor Smeshko (Strength and Honor) – 7,7%;

- Svyatoslav Vakarchuk (Golos) – 4%;

- Anatolii Hrytsenko (Civil Position) – 3,5%;

- Petro Poroshenko (European Solidarity) – 2,7%;

- Andrii Sadovyi (Self Reliance) – 2%.

The survey was conducted on the entire territory of Ukraine except from the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and annexed Crimea. 2004 respondents aged over 18 were asked in a form of a face-to-face interview. The representativeness error makes no more than 3,3%.