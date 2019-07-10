Belarusian citizen sentenced to two years in jail for participation in Donbas Conflict

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

Thus, a man was found guilty in the armed conflict in the territory of the foreign state and sentenced him to two years in standard regime penal colony.

The defendant is a citizen of Brest. He worked at one of the enterprises of the city before he went to Donbas. He was prosecuted three times for theft and diversion earlier.

"The accused did not pass the service in the Belarusian Army for health reasons. He came to Donbas in 2015. He explained the court that he "was enlisted as a volunteer for conscience reasons". He was enlisted as "private at assault regiment of the Marine Corps". Firstly, he was "deputy commander" of the combat vehicle, then, grenade thrower. His nickname was "Veterok". He participated in the fights in Kominternovo (Pikuzy) village, Volnovakha area, Donetsk region. In 2017, he went to Syria," the message said.

On May 22, 2018, Belarusian was enlisted as private in the battalion of "Donetsk People’s Militia". He was wounded twice during a few years of participation in Donbas Conflict.

At the end of 2018, he went to Brest for vacation. But he was not going to return due to the "officers’ arbitrary" in the armed formations of the militants as he said. In Brest, a man voluntary surrendered and went to the Security Service of Belarus. The criminal proceeding is opened against him. He was arrested firstly but later was released for the house arrest.