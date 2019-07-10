Zelenskyi says he will not allow Medvedchuk to monopolize Ukrainian television

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"During the war, any people who do not have pro-Ukrainian views cannot monopolize a Ukrainian channel. We must deal with this," Zelenskyi said when asked to comment on the NewsOne television channel, which has recently intended to hold a TV link-up with a Russian TV channel.

He also added: "We will not allow such people as Mr. Medvedchuk to monopolize our Ukrainian television."

At the same time, he expressed hope that this problem would be resolved at the legislative level after a new parliament is elected.

"We will have no information monopolies," Zelenskyi said.

Russian journalist Dmitry Kiselyov earlier announced a TV link-up called "Need To Talk" between Ukrainian television channel NewsOne and Russia's Russia 24 on July 12.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy called on the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting to urgently hold a meeting to consider revoking a license from NewsOne. The council, in turn, announced the holding of an extraordinary meeting on July 9.

Acting SBU Chief Ivan Bakanov proposed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the chairman of the National Security and Defense Council urgently convene an extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelenskyi called the announced TV link-up a cheap but dangerous PR stunt before the July 21 snap parliamentary elections.

Subsequently, NewsOne reported that the TV link-up had been canceled.

According to the website ukrtvr.org, Viktor Medvedchuk's associate, Opposition Bloc MP Taras Kozak has been the ultimate owner of Novyny 24 Hodyny Ltd (the NewsOne satellite and cable television channel) since October 2018. Kozak also owns the 112 Ukraine and ZIK television channels.

The SBU noted that NewsOne and 112 Ukraine television channels were included in the sanctions list by Verkhovna Rada resolution No. 2589-VIII of October 4, 2018.

The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting at a meeting on July 9 ordered an inspection of the NewsOne channel, on the basis of which it will be possible to request a revocation of the channel's license.