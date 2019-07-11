Klimkin's advice to Zelenskyi on Putin talks: Only together with friends and partners

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin noted the importance of the presence of Ukraine’s friends and partners at a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I would definitely wish that this meeting be held alongside our friends and partners; we must rely on them," Klimkin told Hromadske.

"Sometimes it's difficult to talk with them, too, but we need them very much in this case," said Klimkin. The minister stressed that no matter the format of a possible Zelenskyi-Putin meeting, Ukraine’s partners must also attend it.

"The format, whether it will be the Normandy, the United States, combination, or the EU, should be discussed. But I'd definitely recommend that Zelenskyi meet with Putin with our friends and partners also at the table. Here goes a mega exclamation mark," the minister added.

Read more: Zelenskyi sees no problem with special status of Russian language in Donbas