American parliamentarians invite Zelenskyi to Congress

A group of American parliamentarians wants to invite President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to deliver speech at the joint meeting of the American Congress. The co-chairs of the Ukrainian caucus in the Congress appealed to the Spokesperson of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelos.

"As co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus, we respectfully urge you to invite President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, to address a joint meeting of Congress," the letter reads.

The US Congress members Marcy Kaptur, Andy Harris, Brian Fitzpatrick and Mike Quigley signed the letter.

The document reads that Zelenskyi should visit the US under the invitation of the White House.

"We welcome the high-level engagement, and ask that Congress extend a hand of friendship to the newly elected President with such an invitation," the letter reads.

The US Congress noted that Ukraine has to deal with such challenges as fight against Russian aggression, counterwork against inherited corruption, provision of economic growth and prosperity of the Ukrainian nation.

"Russia is intent on escalating its aggression as evidenced by the illegal seizure of 24 Ukrainian soldiers and three naval vessels in the waters of the Kerch Strait," the statement says.

American legislators believe that by inviting Ukraine’s President at the joint session of Congress, they will give a strong message to the Russian authority: Americans stand side by side with the Ukrainian nation.