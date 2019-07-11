Another poll shows Zelenskyi's party leads in upcoming vote

Censor.NET reports citing Rating survey.

The Servant of the People Party remains in the lead in the upcoming elections to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, scheduled for July 21. Among those who intend to vote and have made up their mind, 47% are ready to vote for the Servant of the People Party, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group.

Four other political forces clear the 5% threshold and confidently enter the Verkhovna Rada, such as the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – Za Zhyttya (For Life) Party (11.6%), the European Solidarity Party led by former President Petro Poroshenko (8.2%), Okean Elzy frontman Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Holos (Voice) Party (6.6%), and the Batkivshchyna Party led by Yulia Tymoshenko (6.4%).

At the same time, ex-SBU chief Ihor Smeshko's Strength and Honor Party is supported by 3.6% of respondents, the Opposition Bloc – Party for Peace and Development whose political council chaired by Boris Kolesnikov and is backed by 3.2% of respondents, the Ukrainian Strategy Party led by current Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has 2.8%, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party scores 2.5%, and the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda has 2.1%. The ranking of other political forces is lower than 2%.

The poll was conducted on July 6-10 through personal formalized (face-to-face) interviews. The sample population is represented by age (18 and older), gender, type of settlement, and region. The study involved 2,000 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.