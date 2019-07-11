EU court may soon lift sanctions against Yanukovych and his entourage - PGO

Censor.NET reports citing spokesperson for Ukraine's prosecutor general Larysa Sarhan post on Facebook.

"In the near future, the Court [of Justice] of the European Union can decide on claims filed by Viktor Yanukovych, Oleksandr Yanukovych, Oleksandr Klymenko (former head of the Income and Tax Ministry), Serhiy Arbuzov (former First Deputy Prime Minister), Viktor Pshonka, Artem Pshonka (former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and his son Artem) and Andriy Kliuyev (former head of the Yanukovych administration) about the lifting of EU sanctions, which the Council of the EU extended during 2016-2018. It should be emphasized that the parties to respective trials are the abovementioned former top officials and the Council of the EU," she said.

At the same time, she noted that the decision of the Court of Justice of the EU would in no way affect the course of investigations against the abovementioned persons by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

Read more: Mezhyhiria case: Former President Yushchenko refuses to testify

Sarhan recalled that the current EU sanctions against 12 former Ukrainian high-ranking officials and their entourage were prolonged in March 2019 and will remain in place.