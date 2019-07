Censor.NET reports citing Russian Interfax.

The key issue was the release of captured military sailors, as well as the return of other Ukrainian citizens detained in the territory of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the parties discussed the continuation of negotiations in the Normandy format.

Zelenskyi addressed Putin via Facebook on July 8, proposing to hold a meeting in Minsk with the mediation of the United States, Britain, Germany, and France.

Read more: American parliamentarians invite Zelenskyi to Congress