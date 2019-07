Censor.NET reports citing decree №147-203.

The relevant decrees were published on the website of the head of state.

The president dismissed the heads of district state administrations in Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Rivne regions.

Also, the head of state fired a number of heads of district state administrations in Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

Read more: Zelenskyi proposes purging top officials who worked in 2014-2019