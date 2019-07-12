Crimean Tatars detained in Moscow were released

Censor.NET reports citing АTR.

According to the lawyers, the protocols were compiled against the Crimean Tatar activists due to the administrative offences (violation of the established order of the organization of the meeting). It provides the fine in the sum of $158-317. The court session for consideration of the protocols should take place on July 29.

On July 11, about 50 Crimean Tatars detained for participation in a rally in Moscow.. The law enforcers noted that the Crimean Tatars came to the building of the Supreme Court of Russia, where the appeal in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case was considered.

On June 18, North Caucasian Federal District of Rostov (Russia) delivered its verdict to "Simferopol" group on Hizb ut-Tahrir case. All the figurants were found guilty. They received the following sentences: Abdullayev Teymur – 17 years of a high-security regime with restriction of liberty for 1,5 year; Abdullayev Uezir – 13 years; Saledinov Ayder – 12 years; Rustem Ismayilov – 14 years; Djemadenov Emil – 12 years.

24 Crimean Tatars were detained in March 2019, after massive searches at their dwellings in the occupied Crimea. Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB claimed they could be members of Hizb-Ut Tahrir.

Earlier, the North Caucasus district military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced four Crimean Tatars to 7 and 5 years in prison for having links with a terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir.