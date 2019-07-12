Zelenskyi tables in parliament bill on lustration of top-ranking officials

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Bill No. 10444 introducing amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding a clean-out of power, dated July 11, has been registered on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

The author of the bill is President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The document has currently been "submitted to a committee for review."

According to a comparative table to the bill, it is proposed to extend the ban on holding public office for persons who held their posts from February 23, 2014 until May 19, 2019 and did not resign during this period.

On July 11, Zelenskyi proposed extending the lustration law to the president of Ukraine, people's deputies, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, government members, the prosecutor general, the SBU head, the heads of the Antimonopoly Committee and the State Property Fund, the heads of the state fiscal and customs services, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the heads of defense enterprises, who held their posts between February 23, 2014 and May 19, 2019.