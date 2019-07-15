SBU put on wanted list investigator of FSB of Russia investigating case Of arrested Ukrainian Hryb

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

It is specified that Karpenyuk is put on the wanted list by the Ukrainian law enforcement authorities on June 12 of the current year.

He was served in absentia with suspicion under Article 372 (bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility, combined with an accusation of committing a particularly serious crime, as well as involving the artificial creation of evidence of accusation or other falsification) of the Criminal Code.

The restraint measure for the accused was not elected.

According to media reports, the senior investigator of the FSB Department in Krasnodarky krai Karpenyuk was involved in the detention and arrest of the 20-year-old Ukrainian Hryb.

March 22, the North Caucasus District Military Court (Rostov-on-Don, the Russian Federation) has sentenced Ukrainian citizen, Pavlo Hryb, to six years in prison.

The court declared the Ukrainian guilty of assisting terrorism.

Read more: Klimkin: Putin uses sailors as bargaining chip

According to the prosecution, Hryb allegedly through social networks incited a schoolgirl from Sochi to arrange a terrorist act.

Hryb was detained by Russian security forces in Belarus in August 2017.

He was taken by Russian security forces to the territory of the Russian Federation and arrested on charges of terrorism.

The trial began in July 2018.

Doctors discovered signs of cirrhosis of the liver of Hryb and the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova said that the arrested Ukrainian needs heart surgery.