Russian ombudsperson arrives in Kyiv, meets Ukrainian counterpart

At about 12:00, Moskalkova was accepted by her Ukrainian counterpart Liudmyla Denisova at her Kyiv office. Denisova wrote on Facebook that the two plan to discuss "the issues of the liberation of Ukrainian citizens held in the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimea, as well as citizens of the Russian Federation held in Ukraine".

Also, as the representative of the Verkhovna Rada wrote that the possibility would be discussed of solving humanitarian issues of providing individual citizens in remand facilities with medical or other types of assistance will.

"We will talk about our further cooperation," wrote Denisova. In addition, the Ukrainian Ombudsperson published a video of the beginning of her meeting with Moskalkova.

"I hope that you have arrived to hear good news and bring good news," said Denisova. Moskalkova said that "it is very important that a conversation had taken place between the presidents [of Ukraine and Russia]."

"And we are already acting within the framework of the dialogue that has been launched. It is very important that we find mechanisms and tools to help people," said Moskalkova.

SBU Security Service of Ukraine in May 2018 conducted raids in the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kyiv. Later, it became known that Vyshinsky was detained and indicted on charges of high treason.