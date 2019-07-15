Zelenskyi changes composition of National Security and Defense Council

Censor.NET reports citing decree №520/2019.

The corresponding decree No. 520/2019 is published on the website of the Head of State.

"To introduce Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Vladyslav Bukharev and Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine Ihor Cherkaskyi into the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says.

In addition, Zelenskyi approved the introduction of Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Bohdan and deputy heads of the Presidential Office Vadym Prystaiko and Ruslan Riaboshapka into the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

