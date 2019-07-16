Foreign Ministry: Ukraine to prevent Hungary’s interference in it's domestic affairs

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine press service.

"The Ukrainian side is concerned about the recent meeting of Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán with Head of the Hungarian Culture Society of Zakarpattia region, member of the Parliament of Ukraine Vasyl Brenzovych in Budapest, a number of visits made by Hungarian officials to Zakarpattia region and promotional public statements in support of a number of candidates at Ukraine’s snap parliamentary elections scheduled for July 21, 2019," the report reads.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine learned with surprise that Minister of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyás had arrived in Zakarpattia region on July 15, 2019, on an informal visit to participate in a public event in Uzhgorod district, despite the relevant recommendation of the Ukrainian side.

"We consider such actions of the Hungarian side as a violation of the diplomatic canons and the spirit of good-neighbourliness. The Ukrainian side reserves the right to take steps to prevent Hungary's interference in Ukraine's internal affairs," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

In view of the great public outcry caused by above-mentioned actions, the Hungarian authorities are strongly recommended to refrain from further travel to Zakarpattia region and other measures that can be considered as election campaigning until the electoral process ends in Ukraine.