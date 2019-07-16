Ukrainian language law comes into force

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Some of the areas of public life should be influenced by the law today. Those include the activity of state and local authority, office work and document flow, justice, Armed Forces of Ukraine and military units, law enforcement system, border crossing, elections and referendums, education, working communication, science, culture, television.

As it was reported earlier, on April 25, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the draft law #5670-d on the provision of the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state one in the second reading and in general.

The status of Ukraine's state language will be endorsed over the course of the next ten years when the government implements the respective program.

On May 18, Russia’s representation to the UN appealed to the Chairman of the Security Council asking to call the session because Verkhovna Rada adopted the language law. However, UN Security Council denied Russia discussion the Ukrainian language law.