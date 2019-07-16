17 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed, another three got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group Russian-led forces opened fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), a military clash happened there; small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – on the outskirts of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and small arms - in the area of Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol); heavy machine guns – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy used heavy machine gun to shell Ukrainian positions near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars and automatic grenade launcher – near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another three were wounded over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

According to intelligence, one invader was annihilated and another one was wounded on July 15.

Today, the enemy has already launched two attacks on Joint Forces.