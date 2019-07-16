Zelenskyi calls on Ukrainians not to vote for fraudsters

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's post on Facebook.

The head of state published a respective video on his Facebook page on Tuesday, July 16.

"There are a lot of swindlers and fraudsters now. Someone opens some private enterprises or LLCs [...] and then goes the name of the party that I cannot pronounce because it will be campaigning. I personally appeal to every person who will vote for a certain candidate running in a single-member constituency - when you come [to vote] and see a surname, there should be a combination of the words 'political party' and then the party name," Zelenskyi said.

See more: National police to enhance security measures. PHOTOS