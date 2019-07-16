Zelenskyi's first meeting with Trump planned for summer

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Vadym Prystaiko, said this answering the question of Ukrainian News Agency at a briefing.

"We are really planning a visit to Poland on September 1 at the invitation of President Duda. Many leaders are going there. I think President Trump will also come," he said.

At the same time, a joint meeting between Zelenskyi and Trump, he said, will take place earlier.

"We plan our visit earlier... We have an invitation from President Trump, but there is no specific date yet," he said.