Zelenskyi, Merkel hold phone talks on Donbas

During their telephone conversation, the parties positively noted the outcome of the recent meeting of diplomatic advisors to the Normandy Four leaders held in Paris, which should give impetus to the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group, the President's Office reports.

At the same time, the president of Ukraine and the German Chancellor stressed the need to achieve in the near future progress in the release of Ukrainian hostages and political prisoners, as well as complete the disengagement process in Stanytsia Luhanska, in particular, by dismantling fortifications and demining.

Also, Zelensky and Merkel focused on the issue of further ensuring gas transit via Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to discussing the prospects for the implementation of bilateral investment projects.