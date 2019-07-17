Six EU member countries demand that Russia release Ukrainian sailors

Censor.NET reports citing UNN.

Six EU member countries, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Estonia and Great Britain demanded that Russia set Ukrainian sailors free. It should also stop contributing to the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. The respective statement was made after the UN Security council meeting called by Russia; the Russian side convened the session to discuss Ukraine's language law.

"We as member states of the European Union fully support the independence, sovereignty and territorial within its internationally recognized borders, and condemn Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea", reads the document.

The mentioned countries urged Russia to release 24 Ukrainian seamen and ships captured in the Kerch Strait in November 2018. They also insisted that Russia should stop interfering with the free maritime traffic in the Sea of Azov.

UN member countries reiterated that Moscow should start living up to Minsk agreements and stop funding and supplying occupants in Donbas with firearms.