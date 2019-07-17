Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group Russian-led forces launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions. The enemy opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars on Ukrainian defenders near Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers, antitank missile system and heavy machine gun – in the area of Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms - on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group Russian-led troops shelled Ukrainian troops twice. In particular, the enemy used 82mm mortars, heavy machine gun and small arms to fire on Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Novoluhanske.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

According to the intelligence, no casualties among invaders were reported on July 16.