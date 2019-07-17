Russia extends arrest of Ukrainian sailors for another three months

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"Miracle did not happen. The arrest of military sailors was continued for another three months, until October 24, 2019, ten months in total. So far, the judgment has been delivered to the first group: Mykhailo Vlasiuk, Bohdan Holovash, Denys Hrytsenko, Andriy Drach, Vyacheslav Zinchenko and Serhiy Popov," Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk reported from the courtroom.

According to him, similar judgment will be delivered to all captured sailors.

On November 25, 2018, Russian border guards fired on and seized three Ukrainian Navy ships, the Berdyansk, the Nikopol, and the Yani Kapu, heading from Odesa to Mariupol, near the Kerch Strait. In addition, their crewmembers, 24 Ukrainian sailors, were captured. Three of them were wounded. A Russian-controlled court in the occupied Crimea arrested all the detained Ukrainian sailors on charges of alleged illegal border crossing. They are held in a remand prison in Moscow now.

On May 25, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ordered Russia to immediately release three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 captured sailors.