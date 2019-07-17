Zelenskyi makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign

Censor.NET reports citing local NikVesti newspaper.

"You are working for them [residents of Mykolaiv region]! They pay taxes for your salary too! Do you understand this? It is necessary to change everything in your head to understand where the money comes from. If you hadn't been the first deputy [prior to his appointment as acting head, Bon was Mykolaiv governor's first deputy], I would believe you. But you were the first deputy and understand everything perfectly. Everyone says, fly to Mykolaiv, it's the most criminal city. Is this normal? People are normal here. Those who hold posts behave like bandits – that's for sure," Zelenskyi was quoted as saying, addressing to Bon.

Speaking to the newspaper, Bon said he was not planning to be a member of Zelenskyi's team.

"Why are you working? Write a letter of resignation. That's it. We have decided. Here in Mykolaiv, right? We have decided this," the president told the acting governor.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Merkel hold phone talks on Donbas

Bon reportedly responded, "If you need me to write a resignation letter, I will do this today."

"Yes, please do. Deal," the president was quoted as saying.

As reported, Bon was appointed by Zelenskyi to be acting head of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on June 11, 2019.