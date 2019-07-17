SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17

Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

Deputy Head of the SBU Main Investigation Department Vitaliy Mayakov demonstrated a video of the Joint Investigation Group (JIT), part of which is the video captured on a phone with the movement of the Buk on a trailer truck.

"Thanks to this video and this phone, we identified who owns that trailer. We identified an individual from among the fighters who seized it from a transport firm in [Russia-occupied] Donetsk. Three years after, we managed to detain that individual, who did not suspect that we knew about him, when he was crossing the border with Russia from the territory we control. We arrested him and he is now serving his sentence here in Ukraine," Mayakov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Censor.NET has been reporting about the investigation of the crash investigation progress and published exclusive photos of the hangar and the submunitions of Russian missile Buk-M1-2, featured in the criminal investigation. Prosecutor's Offices of the Netherlands and Australia have prepared convincing evidence. It was established that submunitions that hit the Boeing exactly match those from the warhead of the latest Russian anti-aircraft missile Buk-M1-2. The system was developed in 1997, put into service of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 1998, and was never delivered to Ukraine. In addition, independent experts from Germany, England and Poland studied the fragments of the debris and concluded they were part of a Russian Buk missile. Modern chemical analysis has identified the composition of the metal and found parts of the glass and skin of the same downed Boeing that had been cut by these elements prior to hitting the people.

In November 2015, President Poroshenko visited the Netherlands and said that Ukraine was employing its membership in the U.N. Security Council for investigation of the MH17 tragedy.

In May 2016, Australian law firm LHD filed a lawsuit against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the European Court for Human Rights on behalf of relatives of those killed in the Malaysian Boeing MH17. The lawsuit names Putin as accused defendant and demands $10 million for each killed passenger.

On May 24, 2018, Joint Investigation Team said it managed to ascertain that the BUK system used to bring down MH17 was in service with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Namely, it belonged to the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the city of Kursk, the Russian Federation.