15 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, four Russian terrorists wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group Russian-led forces opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine gun on Ukrainian troops near Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – on the outskirts of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine gun – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk);hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

Within the action area of Pivnich, Ukrainian positions came under 82mm mortar, automatic grenade launcher and heavy machine gun fire on the outskirts of Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.