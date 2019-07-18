Censor.NET

Another poll shows Zelenskyi's party leads in upcoming vote

Five other political forces clear the 5% threshold and confidently enter the Verkhovna Rada.

Censor.NET reports citing Rating survey.

The leader of the electoral sympathies among the political forces is "Sluha Narodu" party – 49.5% of those who intend to vote and have decided on the choice are ready to support it. "Opposition Platform – Za Zhittya" (10.5%), "European Solidarity" (7.7%), "Batkyvshchyna" (6.9%), and "Holos" (5.9%) also overcome the hurdle at the moment. 3.8% are ready to support "Syla y Chest" party, 3.1% - "Opposition Bloc". The rating of other political forces is less than 3%.

Audience: residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, region, and settlement type. Total sample: 2500 respondents. Personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%. Period of the survey: 13-17 July, 2019

