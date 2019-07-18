Zelenskyi invites foreign investors to Ukraine. ВИДЕО

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"I invite you, investors from any part of the world, to join the opportunity [to invest in the Ukrainian economy] early and enjoy getting amazing returns on your investments. Your success will be our success. And that is why me and my team will stand for every and each foreign investor, for every new job you will create and for every dollar you pay as taxes," the president stressed.

Zelenskyi noted that he wanted Ukraine to become one of the fast-growing countries in Europe. "My vision is to have Ukraine as one of the fastest growing emerging economies in Europe. I lead this vision and my new professional and technocratic government will execute accordingly. Welcome to the country of freedom. Welcome to Ukraine," he said.

According to the president, Ukraine has many investment opportunities, as it is ideally located geographically and has a large population. "Me and my team in the new government and parliament want to inject economic growth into the country’s DNA. We need to change a lot here, fire nonprofessionals and hire professional ones, deregulate industries, simplify rules, improve the infrastructure and many other things," he stressed.

Zelenskyi noted that changes took time. "Once we get there most of markets and opportunities will be taken by someone else," he said.