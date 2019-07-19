Ukraine's Presidential Office proposes Vyshinskyi, Sentsov be freed simultaneously

Censor.NET reports citing her Facebook post.

"The Presidential Office has learned with great interest about the offer of the Russian Federation regarding Kirill Vyshinskyi's release as the first step of goodwill on the part of Ukraine. We fully support the policy of steps of goodwill and propose that Russia also make a step forward and release Oleg Sentsov," she wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday, July 17.

"For mutual confidence in common goodwill, we propose doing it simultaneously," she added.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that the release of Ukrainian seamen could be the first step towards normalizing the dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, said that such a step could be the return of RIA Novosti Ukraine chief Kirill Vyshinskyi to Russia.

Vyshinskyi was detained in Kyiv on May 15, 2018. The investigation helped obtain evidence that information posted on RIA Novosti Ukraine's website contained appeals aimed at undermining the sovereignty, territorial integrity and integrity of Ukraine, state and information security.

Vyshinskyi was arrested without the right to post bail and declared a high treason suspect. He could be imprisoned for 15 years. Vyshinskyi renounced Ukrainian citizenship and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for protection.

On May 7, Kyiv's Podilsky District Court extended Vyshinskyi's arrest until July 22.