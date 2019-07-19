10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldiers killed, another two - got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group Russian-led forces launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions. The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian defenders near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun, and small arms – outside Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher -on the outskirts of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars – outside Lomakyne (15km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held grenade launcher – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group, Ukrainian positions came under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms fire on the outskirts of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in a blast and another two were wounded in the shelling.

Today, the enemy launched one attack on Ukrainian defenders.