Russia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Look: we are not talking about a swap of our sailors, whom they must return to us," Zelenskyi said in Kyiv on Friday morning, responding to journalists' questions about the possibility of exchange of held citizens between Ukraine and Moscow.

On November 25, 2018, Russian border guards fired on and seized three Ukrainian Navy ships, the Berdyansk, the Nikopol, and the Yani Kapu, heading from Odesa to Mariupol, near the Kerch Strait. In addition, their crewmembers, 24 Ukrainian sailors, were captured. Three of them were wounded. A Russian-controlled court in the occupied Crimea arrested all the detained Ukrainian sailors on charges of alleged illegal border crossing. They are held in a remand prison in Moscow now.