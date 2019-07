Censor.NET reports citing decrees №530/2019 - №540/2019.

"To dismiss Valerii Chalyi Oleksiyovych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States of America, as well as from the posts of Ambassador of Ukraine to Antigua and Barbuda and Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago," the document says.

