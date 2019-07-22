CEC: 100% of vote at overseas polling stations counted

Censor.NET reports citing CEC website.

In particular, the European Solidarity party garnered 29.55% of the vote; the Servant of the People party — 28.13%; the Holos party — 19.67%; the Party of Shariy — 4.41%; the Svoboda party — 4.25%; the Opposition Platform - For Life — 3.6%; the Batkivshchyna party — 2.01%

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on July 21. According to the National Exit Poll, five political parties enter the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: the Servant of the People (42.2%), the Opposition Platform - For Life (11.4%), the European Solidarity party (8.8%), the Batkivshchyna party (7.4%), and the Holos party (6.5%).

