CANADEM Mission: Elections in Ukraine held within democratic standards

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The report states that the report was published after an analysis of all relevant aspects of the election process, including the establishment of election commissions, ballot printing, voting process and counting of votes on election day.

"These parliamentary elections give us an opportunity to observe the expression of will of Ukrainians for the third time this year. We are witnessing the growing optimism, which has led to a powerful political impetus towards further changes and reforms, which gives hope to many and supports a wave of democratic progress," the report said.

As a result of the observation, some violations were noted, such as bribing voters, the presence of clone candidates, and local abuse of administrative resources.

This is especially true in single-mandate constituencies, but such violations on the sites did not have a significant impact on election results, according to the information.