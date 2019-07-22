Danyliuk directs competent state agencies to ensure necessary compliance with sanctions against Russian social networks

Censor.NET reports citing NSDC press service.

He did this amid reports about the possible lifting of sanctions on Russian social networks.

"Danyliuk, in monitoring implementation of decisions of the NSDC, has drawn the attention of state bodies to the need to ensure strict compliance with sanctions and monitor their effectiveness before the expiration of their validity or cancellation in the manner prescribed by law," the NSDC said on Monday.

The NSDC explained the mechanisms of application, cancellation, introduction of changes and control over the implementation of sanctions restrictions due to an increase in the number of reports about the possible cancellation of sanctions against Russian social networks in Ukraine.

As reported, in May 2017, ex-President Petro Poroshenko put into effect the decision of the NSDC on sanctions against the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as Mail.ru and Yandex companies and their services. Access to all services of Yandex and Mail.ru is prohibited for three years.