CEC processed over 90% of electronic protocols

Censor.NET reports citing CEC website.

According to this preliminary information, the Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, All-Ukrainian Union Batkivshchyna and The Holos parties are getting into the Verkhovna Rada.

The party Servant of the People wins 43.10% of the vote, Opposition Platform - For Life - 12.94%.

At the same time, the results of the European Solidarity and the Fatherland political forces score almost equally - 8.18%. The gap between these parties at the moment is 858 votes. The Voice party gets 5.92%.

As voter turnout in snap parliamentary elections to the Verkhovna Rada was 49.84% as of 20:00 Sunday according to the processed data from all 199 constituencies.

Read more: CANADEM Mission: Elections in Ukraine held within democratic standards