JFO report: Ukraine reports full ceasefire in Donbas on July 22

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries adhered to the sustained ceasefire on July 22. There were no Ukrainian army casualties," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said in an update posted on Facebook as of 07:00 Kyiv time on July 23, 2019.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one enemy troop was killed and another two were injured on July 22.

Since Tuesday midnight, enemy troops have not violated an indefinite ban on the use of weapons.

See more: Ukrainian soldier Bohdan Bihus died in Donbas. PHOTO

"The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy along the contact line, while adhering to the ceasefire," reads the report.