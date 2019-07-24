Russian proxies break ‘harvest ceasefire’ once: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, three terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Russian-led troops launched one attack from an automatic grenade launcher and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Luhanske [59km north-east of Donetsk]," the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

According to intelligence, three invaders were killed and another one was injured in an explosive device blast on July 23.

Today, the enemy troops have not yet broken an unlimited ban on usage of any weapons.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, complying with the ceasefire agreements.