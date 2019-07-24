Censor.NET

24.07.19 14:38

Zelenskyi asks government to fire Klitschko from Kyiv Administration Head office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to fire Vitalii Klitschko from the office of Kyiv City State Administration.

Censor.NET reports citing Orest Sohar post on Facebook.

The interlocutor of the Ukrainian Truth agency in the President's Office explained that there was no final decision on who would head the administration in case Klitschko is dismissed.

"Moreover, this appointment is scheduled not earlier than for the end of September. This appeal to the Cabinet is in fact a formality, as according to the law, all heads of local administrations are dismissed after the election of a new president," the message says.

As we know, Vitalii Klitschko is both an elected Kyiv Mayor and appointed Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration.

