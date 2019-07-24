64 convicts transferred from occupied Donbas to government-controlled Ukraine. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova Facebook post.

"Today, on the bridge in Shchastia, there was another transfer of 64 citizens of Ukraine, who were held in the penitentiary institutions in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region and were detained or were serving their sentences for crimes at the time of the occupation of Donbas," she wrote.

She recalled that this was the sixth stage of the transfer of prisoners from ORLO. According to Denisova, from December 2018 to July 2019, some 319 convicts were transferred, 124 of them or their relatives directly appealed to the Ukrainian ombudsperson for help.

Read more: Russian ombudsperson arrives in Kyiv, meets Ukrainian counterpart

She noted that 519 convicts had been transferred during 2014-2019.















